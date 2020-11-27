﻿Basketball: Turkey to face Croatia in EuroBasket quals

The Turkish men’s national basketball team will play against Croatia in the EuroBasket 2022 qualifiers on Friday.

Turkey lost the first two games in the EuroBasket 2022 qualifying Group D against the Netherlands by 72-65 and Sweden 87-80.

Croatia won all two games to lead the group. The Netherlands and Sweden had 1 win and 1 loss each. Turkey comes last.

Friday’s game in Sinan Erdem Sports Hall, Istanbul, will start at 7 p.m. local time (1600GMT).

Turkey is set for its 996th match in history as it won 510 games, lost 484 others and tied in 1 match (against Macedonia in 1995).

The Turkish team played its first match against Greece in 1936.

In Orhun Ene’s term, Turkey won 8 games but lost 9 others.

Former Turkish point guard Ene is spending his 2nd stint in the Turkish national team.

He has recently been hired to coach the team.

Ene previously coached Turkey in 2011.

Source: Anadolu Agency