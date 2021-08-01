﻿At least 70 irregular migrants rescued by Turkey in Aegean Sea

Posted on 4 hours ago by tngadmin

Turkey rescued 70 asylum seekers in the Aegean Sea after they were illegally pushed back by Greek authorities into Turkish territorial waters, according to the Turkish Coast Guard Command.

The migrants were rescued in four separate operations on Friday in western Aydin province off the coast of Didim, it said in a written statement.

Rescue teams dispatched aid to a group traveling in a rubber boat after it requested help because the engine failed with 30 people onboard.

All migrants were handed to local migration offices for deportation procedures.

Turkey has been a key transit point for asylum seekers who want to cross into Europe to start new lives, especially those fleeing war and persecution.

Turkey, which already hosts 4 million refugees, more than any country in the world, is taking new security measures on its borders to prevent a fresh influx of migrants.

Source: Anadolu Agency

RELATED ARTICLES
Peking University HSBC Business School and Cambridge Judge Business School announce Cooperative Programme for delivery of their own programmes in Shenzhen, China
Peking University HSBC Business School and Cambridge Judge Business School announce Cooperative Programme for delivery of their own programmes in Shenzhen, China
2 hours ago
﻿Afghan woman gives birth on board Turkish Airlines evacuation flight
﻿Afghan woman gives birth on board Turkish Airlines evacuation flight
4 hours ago
﻿Turkey deports Daesh/ISIS terror suspect after arrested with fake passport
﻿Turkey deports Daesh/ISIS terror suspect after arrested with fake passport
4 hours ago
﻿Turkey nabs 6 FETO terror suspects trying to flee to Greece
﻿Turkey nabs 6 FETO terror suspects trying to flee to Greece
4 hours ago
﻿At least 70 irregular migrants rescued by Turkey in Aegean Sea
﻿At least 70 irregular migrants rescued by Turkey in Aegean Sea
4 hours ago
﻿Turkey has given over 92.71M COVID-19 jabs so far
﻿Turkey has given over 92.71M COVID-19 jabs so far
4 hours ago

Categories

Trending News

Archives

Proudly powered by WordPress | Theme: BuzzNews by spiderbuzz.