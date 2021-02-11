﻿Aop Turkish Super Lig, 3 clubs fight to break tie

_: The heavyweights of the Turkish football are leading the Super Lig as the title race intensifies ahead of the week 25 in the top-tier league.

Galatasaray, Besiktas and Fenerbahce — The Big Three — sit atop the league, with 48 points each. Trabzonspor follow them with 42 points in the fourth place.

Standing first in rankings, Galatasaray will host Kasimpasa on Sunday as the Lions want to maintain the winning streak after sealing five consecutive victories, including a derby win against Fenerbahce last weekend.

Second place Besiktas will face Genclerbirligi on Monday while Fenerbahce sitting third will take on Fatih Karagumruk on Saturday.

After claiming seven wins in the last eight league matches, Trabzonspor seek to retain impressive form against Gaziantep FK on Saturday.

– Week 25 fixtures:

Friday:

Caykur Rizespor – Buyuksehir Belediye Erzurumspor

Saturday:

Hes Kablo Kayserispor – MKE Ankaragucu

Trabzonspor – Gaziantep FK

Fatih Karagumruk – Fenerbahce

Sunday:

Ittifak Holding Konyaspor – Yukatel Denizlispor

Goztepe – Medipol Basaksehir

Atakas Hatayspor – Aytemiz Alanyaspor

Galatasaray – Kasimpasa

Monday:

Fraport TAV Antalyaspor – Yeni Malatyaspor

Genclerbirligi – Besiktas

Source: Anadolu Agency