﻿Anadolu Agency’s Morning Briefing – May 30, 2021

Anadolu Agency is here with a rundown of the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic and other news in Turkey and around the world.

– Coronavirus and other developments in Turkey

Turkey has administered more than 28.76 million coronavirus vaccine doses since the launch of a mass vaccination campaign in January, according to official figures.

More than 16.47 million people have received their first doses, while an excess of 12.28 million have been fully vaccinated, Health Ministry’s data showed.

The ministry also confirmed 7,656 new infections, including 605 symptomatic patients in the last 24 hours. The number of new cases on Friday was 7,773.

Turkey’s overall case tally is now more than 5.09 million, while the nationwide death toll has reached 47,271 with 137 new fatalities.

As many as 11,180 more patients won the battle against the virus, taking the number of recoveries past 5.09 million.

More than 53.70 million coronavirus tests have been conducted.

A gendarmerie officer was killed in a clash as part of a domestic anti-terror operation in eastern Agri province, according to the Interior Ministry.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed an order to transfer operations of the country’s three mineral mines to two Turkish companies.

– COVID-19 updates worldwide

More than 1.84 billion vaccine shots have been administered worldwide, according to figures compiled by online portal Our World in Data.

China leads the global count with 602.99 million jabs, followed by the US with 292.1 million.

India administered 203.17 million shots, Brazil have given 66.43 million and the UK 63.35 million.

Germany has given some 49.26 million shots, France 34.94 million, Italy 33.56 million and Mexico 29.24 million.

Turkey is ranked 10th on the list with more than 28.75 million, followed by Russia, Spain, Indonesia and Canada.

One month before placing its national budget for the next fiscal year with a special allotment for addressing the coronavirus, Bangladesh marked a rise in coronavirus casualties, according to the latest update by its Health Ministry.

Villagers in Uganda were instructed by the president to avoid the capital city as part of measures against the virus.

Afghanistan closed all educational institutions as nationwide COVID-19 cases marked a record high.

– Other global developments

Chelsea won the 2021 Champions League title by beating Manchester City 1-0 in the final.

Colombian President Ivan Duque deployed military troops to the western province of Valle del Cauca and its capital, Cali, as four people died in demonstrations against a government tax reform.

A container ship was successfully re-floated in the Suez Canal after running aground due to sudden engine failure while transiting the waterway, the Suez Canal Authority said in a statement.

The government set up by ousted lawmakers in Myanmar has formed the People’s Defense Force to challenge the military junta, which overthrew the elected government on Feb.1.

A landmine blast in northern Afghanistan killed at least four people, including professors and students, and injured 11 more from al-Biruni University, according to officials.

Tunisia rescued at least 117 irregular migrants off the coast of Sfax in southern Tunisia who were trying to reach Europe on a plastic boat, according to the Defense Ministry.

Russia agreed to soon release $500 million from a previously agreed credit to Belarus, according to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

Source: Anadolu Agency