﻿Abbas headed to Germany for medical tests

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Monday flew from Ramallah to Jordan en route to Germany to undergo medical tests, according to a Palestinian source.

Abbas will leave Amman later Monday aboard a Jordanian plane to Germany to conduct routine medical tests, said the source, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

The Palestinian leader will hold political talks with German Chancellor Angela Merkel during his stay in Berlin, the source added.

Abbas, 85, was elected president in 2005. It is still unclear whether he will run in the upcoming presidential election on July 31.

