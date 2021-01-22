﻿a police officer dead.

The government later said the protests were orchestrated by FETO terror group members, who had infiltrated the police and courts.

FETO and its US-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016 which left 251 people martyred and nearly 2,200 injured.

Turkey accuses FETO of a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary.

UPDATE – Borsa Istanbul down at weekly close

_: Turkey’s benchmark stock index was down 0.59% to end Friday at 1,542.45 points.

Starting the day at 1,550.03 points, Borsa Istanbul’s BIST 100 index lost 9.12 points over Thursday’s close of 1,551.57 points.

During the day, the index hovered between 1,525.93 and 1,555.59 points.

The total market value of the BIST 100 was around 1.16 trillion Turkish liras ($157 billion) by market close, with a daily trading volume of 28.8 billion Turkish liras ($3.9 billion).

On the last transaction day of the week, 44 stocks on the index rose and 56 fell compared to Thursday.

The highest trading volumes were posted by private lender Garanti BBVA, Turkish Industrial Development Bank, and automotive company Karsan.

State lender Halkbank was the best performer, with its shares up 9.56%, while stocks of carton producer Kartonsan dropp