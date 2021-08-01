﻿10-man Chelsea hold out to draw against Liverpool

Playing with 10 men, Chelsea on Saturday held out to a 1-1 draw against Liverpool in the English Premier League.

Kai Havertz brought the lead to Chelsea with his looping header in the 22nd minute at Anfield.

The London team seemed to have the upper hand until Reece James handled Sadio Mane’s shot and got shown the red card in the 48th minute.

Scoring the resulting penalty, Mohamed Salah’s 99th goal in the Premier League equalized the score just before halftime, and the match ended 1-1.

West Ham United now has the top spot in the Premier League with 7 points, while Chelsea and Liverpool are in the 2nd and 3rd spots with 7 points apiece.

Source: Anadolu Agency